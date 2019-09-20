Over 100 pounds of marijuana found in luggage area of bus in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Over 100 pounds of marijuana were found in the luggage area of a bus that was stopped on Interstate 95 in Florence County, authorities said.
According to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the department’s criminal enforcement unit stopped the passenger bus for a moving violation on I-95 near mile marker 152 in the Timmonsville area around 7:20 a.m. Friday.
A drug K-9 was deployed and alerted to odor of narcotics coming from the luggage area, FCSO officials said. The criminal enforcement unit did a search and found three large suitcases that had approximately 114.4 pounds of marijuana, according to authorities.
No arrests were made at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.