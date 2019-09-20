Officials find lead inside 2 Robeson County school classrooms

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – An environmental investigation found lead in two classrooms in the Public Schools of Robeson County District.
The school district revealed that lead poisoning hazards were found at Fairgrove Elementary School and Townsend Middle School.
The two classrooms at the schools serve Pre-K students who are under the age of six, according to the school district.
The Public Schools of Robeson County said it will spare no effort to make sure the potential exposure of lead is immediately remedied.
The district said the necessary remediation includes repainting the entire surface with a non-lead-based sealant in the classrooms and replacing baseboards.
School officials said that it will be taken care of before students begin class on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The district also said it will work closely with environmental professionals to help reduce lead hazards and exposure.
Anyone with any concerns about the discovery can contact Jennifer Freeman, Assistant Superintendent of Federal Programs and Student Support Services, at 910-671-6000.
