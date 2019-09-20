Myrtle Beach man arrested for allegedly distributing child porn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man was arrested this week for allegedly possessing child pornography.
According to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, 31-year-old William Raymond Jones was charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state Jones was booked shortly before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was released Wednesday afternoon on a $2,500 bond.
Investigators allege that Jones distributed multiple files of child porn.
Investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest. Officers with the Coastal Carolina University Police Department assisted with the investigation.
