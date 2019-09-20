Man charged following deadly Fourth of July shooting in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) – A Dillon man has been arrested in connection with a deadly Fourth of July shooting.
According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Delaney Ismale Leach III is charged with murder. He remains in custody Friday at the Dillon County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
Leach is charged in the July 4 shooting at the Sunflower Apartments in Dillon that killed 21-year-old Kenya Purnell, of Laurinburg, N.C.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.