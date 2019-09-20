HCPD releases sketch, surveillance pictures of Dunkin’ Donuts robbery suspect

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police released the sketch of a man who they believe robbed a Dunkin’ Donuts.
Officers were called to the robbery early Wednesday morning at the Dunkin’ Donuts off Highway 17 Bypass near the U.S. 544 exit.
Police also released surveillance pictures of the suspect inside the Dunkin’ Donuts and leaving the scene.
It was the second time in a month that the business had been robbed.
A victim in the robbery was able to provide detailed information about the suspect’s appearance and a forensic sketch was developed.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
