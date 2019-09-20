Grand Strand doctors already seeing early flu cases, predict severe flu season

“Once you get to this time of year, people are moving more inside with the start of school. People are getting more exposed to each other. One of things we talked about in the past, we also have the seasonality issues related to the holidays where we’ll have groups of people coming to the area around Thanksgiving and around Christmas that will bring whatever was in their area to Myrtle Beach," Reynolds said. "And so a week or so after that, you start to see other little surges in activity because you have more strains of the virus that we might not have had before.”