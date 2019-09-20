Funeral for late Georgetown County sheriff set for Sunday

Born on August 13, 1946, in Hemingway, he was the son of the late Alton Lane Cribb, Sr. and the late Inez Tanner Cribb. Sheriff Cribb started his law enforcement career in 1973 as an investigator with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control. He continued his work as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office until he returned to Georgetown County and began working with the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Cribb was elected sheriff in 1992 and would go on to serve six additional terms. He attended Horry-Georgetown Technical College, Limestone College and the University of Alabama. He held a bachelor's degree in business administration. Sheriff Cribb was a graduate of Carolina Command College, National Center for Rural Law Enforcement, South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and numerous other Law Enforcement training schools. He was the recipient of the 2016 Strom Thurmond Award for Excellence in Law Enforcement.