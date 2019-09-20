City of Conway to plant, donate 1,000+ trees to help flood mitigation efforts

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Conway hopes to plant more than 1,000 trees as part of a flood mitigation effort.
It is part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Community Tree Recovery Campaign.
During the Conway Strong Festival on October 5, where the community will celebrate its resiliency one year after Hurricane Florence, the city will give away trees.
The city will give away 240 three-gallon container trees and 750 seedlings to Conway residents starting at 9 a.m. in Riverfront Park. A variety of trees, including Cypress, Oaks and Dogwoods, will be given away on the peninsula on a first-come, first-served basis.
Then at 11 a.m., the city will hold a tree dedication service in Sherwood Park and hold a ribbon-cutting for the new Sherwood Playground. The playground site has been closed since it was damaged by floodwaters from Hurricane Florence.
The city will also plant 137 trees in various areas of the community, including multiple Weeping Willow trees along Crabtree Swamp. Willows are known for their ability to soak up large amounts of water and planting them will help with both flooding and erosion along the banks.
