Weekend Events: Lower humidity and beautiful weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you are looking for plans, look no further than the weekend forecast. Temperatures will be cool and comfortable for both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Our SC Weekend team is highlighting a few great events happening this weekend.
Downtown Florence Restaurant week continues for the weekend and those meals would be perfect outside with temperatures in the low-mid 80s for Florence. For a complete breakdown of the restaurants and details, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com. Those temperatures look perfect for Septemberfest this weekend at Barefoot Landing as well. If you plan to head up to North Myrtle Beach, look for readings in the upper 70s to lower 80s for both days this weekend.
The Fall Home Improvement Outdoor Living Show happens this week at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center. Come out Friday, Saturday and Sunday to enjoy the show and see all of the vendors. WMBF will have a booth with on-air personalities so be sure to stop on by and say hello. We couldn’t ask for better weather for this event.
For all details regarding these three events, be sure to visit SCWeekend.com.
