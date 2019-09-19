Student charged following alleged threats at Georgetown High School

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown High School student has been charged after threatening a fellow student and possibly the school on Wednesday, officials said.
A post on the Georgetown County School District Facebook page states the alleged threats were made during lunch.
Schools officials said the Georgetown Police Department was notified and the alleged threats toward the school were not deemed credible.
“The juvenile student was charged with communicating a threat by police and recommended for expulsion by the school. Classes at GHS will proceed as normal,” the post states.
As a precaution, additional security measures and staff will be in place at the school on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.