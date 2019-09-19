Prosecution focuses on arrest, confession tape in deadly CresCom bank robbery trial

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The prosecution took a deeper dive into the arrest and confession of the man accused of killing two women during a bank robbery.
Brandon Council is accused of killing bank employees Katie Skeen and Donna Major during a 2017 bank robbery at a CresCom bank branch in Conway.
Eight more witnesses took the stand Wednesday. Most testified to what happened on Aug. 23, 2017, which is the day Council was arrested in Greenville, N.C.
A few witnesses were employees at multiple motels in Greenville who said they encountered Council that day.
Mary Singh, the manager of the Super 8 motel, said she called 911 after she recognized Council’s name from watching the news when he was trying to rent a room.
A few Greenville police officers also testified on the arrest of Council at the Baymont Inn.
The jury also watched and heard almost 90 minutes of video of what appears to be Council confessing to multiple crimes, including shooting Skeen and Major.
Before the prosecution played the tape, they brought Special Agent Greg Coats from Greenville, N.C. to take the stand.
Coats along with now-retired Special Agent Todd Richards from Myrtle Beach interviewed Council at the Greenville Police Department after he was arrested.
Council begins the conversation confessing to robbing a BB&T bank in Wilson, N.C. and later a Food Lion in Raleigh, N.C. before he headed to S.C.
He said in the interview the turning point in his life that led him to commit the crimes was when he was kicked out of his mother’s and stepfather’s home. He starts to cry and said he was then homeless, jobless and desperate.
During the confession, he said multiple times he knew he was going to shoot someone the day of the CresCom bank robbery. He said he shot the victims so he would have a better chance to get away.
Council sat showing no emotion or any movement during the entire time the confession was played.
It was the same for the victims’ families.
The third day of testimony is expected to continue Thursday morning at the federal courthouse.
