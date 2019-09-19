Principal: Backpack searched, gun not noticed at Conway area middle school

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – The principal at Whittemore Park Middle School in Conway gave parents further details into officials’ investigation after a gun was found in a student’s possession on Wednesday.
In late-night Facebook post, Principal Quintina Livingston stated that a review of the morning’s security check-in process showed that all students walked through the school’s metal detectors and all bags were searched.
According to Livingston, the student who allegedly had the gun did go through one of the checkpoints and their bag was manually searched by a staff member.
“However, a thorough search was not conducted as the weapon, which was concealed inside of the book bag, was not discovered,” Livingston wrote.
School officials said the student was detained after a classmate saw the child with the gun while in the bathroom and alerted the school resource officer.
That SRO detained the student and the gun was reportedly found. According to a report from the Conway Police Department, the weapon was discovered in a shoe inside the backpack.
Livingston stated that campus protocols are being reinforced with staff to ensure “the administration’s expectations pertaining to student screening procedures are strictly followed.”
