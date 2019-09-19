$1 million bond set for suspects arrested on drug charges in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Two people are facing drug charges following a raid Wednesday night in Robeson County.
Authorities executed a search warrant at a home on Dean Road near St. Pauls at around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone pills, drug paraphernalia and $1,750 were seized from the residence.
Floyd McDowell, 55, and Sherry Lynn Stewart, 46, are both charged with trafficking cocaine, conspiring to traffic cocaine, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, conspiring to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
McDowell and Stewart were placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000,000 secured bond, the release states.
Anyone with information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the RCSO Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.
