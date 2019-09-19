‘Mayfest on Main’ organizers announce festival will no longer be held

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A popular event in North Myrtle Beach is done for good.
Mayfest on Main posted on its Facebook page that “the city of North Myrtle Beach is retiring the event” after 14 years.
Thousands of residents and visitors would head to North Myrtle Beach for the event. Main Street would be shut down for crowds and the famous North Myrtle Beach Horseshoe would be filled with live entertainment. There would also be more than 100 vendors, food and entertainment for children.
Mikey and Skipper Hough started Mayfest on Main in 2006 to kick off the summer and bring tourists back to North Myrtle Beach. Mikey Hough carried on with producing the event even after her husband died in 2011.
Mikey Hough told WMBF News that the event was contracted from year-to-year with the city of Myrtle Beach and it was decided to not do it next year. She would not discuss why the contract wasn’t renewed for next year.
The city of North Myrtle Beach released on a statement on the decision:
“The event has been under review for a couple of years and Mayfest on Main and the City have parted ways. The City does not own the Mayfest on Main name, so we are actively considering other good and entertaining options for that time slot for 2020.”
