Man, woman charged with sex crimes against 9 juvenile victims in SC

CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man and a woman have been charged for sex crimes against nine juvenile victims ranging in age from 2 to 11 years old.
According to the Chester Police Department, 34-year-old Sara Lacy and 31-year-old Bradley Corlew Sr. have been charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
Officers responded to a home in Chester, South Carolina on Aug. 22 to speak with Lacy who said she had been physically assaulted by Corlew. Upon further investigation, it was determined that more than the assault had taken place at the home.
From Dec. 2018 through Aug. 2019, police say Lacy and Corlew committed acts against nine juvenile victims in the home. There are more pending charges for the suspects currently.
This incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Division of the Chester Police Department and no further information was released.
