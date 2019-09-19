Man arrested for opening fire at tree-trimming crew in Florence, authorities say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Quinby man is facing three counts of attempted murder after shooting at a utility crew in Florence on Wednesday, according to authorities.
A press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office states 33-year-old Joshua Anthony Kelly is also charged with two counts each of pointing and presenting, and malicious injury. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Deputies were called to the Sandpit Road area in Florence on Wednesday after reports of the shooting came in. Investigators said a four-person tree-trimming crew contracted by Duke Energy to mark trees near power lines came under attack by Kelly.
According to the release, Kelly pointed a shotgun at the face of two crew members and threatened to kill them. He also allegedly shot at the crew members while they were in their utility truck, investigators said.
After a short standoff at his home, Kelly surrendered to deputies and was taken into custody.
