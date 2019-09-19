Longtime Georgetown County sheriff dies after brief illness

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of its leader, Sheriff Lane Cribb, on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said Cribb died after a brief illness at the Medical University of South Carolina. He was 73 years old.
Cribb had been sheriff of Georgetown County since he was first elected in 1992. He was re-elected six times.
Cribb, who was born in Pleasant Hill, started his career in 1973 as a law enforcement with the South Carolina Alcohol Beverage Control as an investigator. He then worked as a criminal investigator with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, until he returned to Georgetown County and worked in the sheriff’s office.
Members of the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office will accompany Cribb’s body back to Georgetown on Wednesday. The funeral arrangements are pending.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.