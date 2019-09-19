‘I take care of Horry County children’: Dashcam video released of former school board member’s DUI arrest

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety released dashcam video of a DUI arrest involving a former Horry County Schools board member.
Holly Heniford was arrested Friday, September 6 and charged with DUI.
According to a police report, an officer was heading to work when he arrived at the Highway 31 exit ramp on Robert Edge Parkway and found Heniford’s SUV in the middle of the road with several bystanders nearby.
The witnesses told the officer that Heniford had been asleep in her car and was just waking up.
In the dashcam video, the officer is seen getting Heniford out of her vehicle.
“How much have you had to drink?” North Myrtle Beach police officer Christopher Iannone asked.
“A little bit” Heniford replied.
“What does a little mean?” Iannone asked.
“What does it mean to you?” Henniford asked back.
“Who drives the vehicle?” Iannone asked.
Then Heniford says she needs to go home. That’s when Iannone tells her he needs to give her a test to make sure she’s OK to drive home.
While the two are waiting for another officer arrive at the scene, Iannone asks Heniford what she does for a living?
“I take care of Horry County children,” Heniford replied.
She goes on to say that she’s an elected official but when Iannone asks what position she has, she doesn’t give him a direct answer.
During the 20-minute dashcam video, Heniford asks Iannone multiple times what his name is and even at one point tells him he has beautiful eyes.
In the video, Iannone can be seen administering three different field sobriety tests on Heniford.
After the third test, where she is asked to balance on one leg and count, Iannone informs her that he doesn’t believe she can drive.
“Unfortunately I don’t think you’re well enough to drive a vehicle…OK? Which means you’re about to be put under arrest for DUI,” Iannone said.
Heniford is then placed in handcuffs.
“You realize what you’re doing to me?” Heniford asked Iannone.
“I’m placing you under arrest,” Iannone replied.
In the dashcam video, Heniford can be seen being placed in the patrol vehicle, but then is being told by Iannone not to slip out of the handcuffs. She is then warned that if she gets out of the handcuffs she can be charged with escape.
Then Heniford tells the officers that this incident will make the news.
“I will be on the front page of the paper, you realize that?” Heniford said.
“I’m sorry ma’am,” Iannone replied.
Heniford submitted her letter of resignation from the school board about 10 days following her arrest.
She represented Area 1, which includes Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach, on the HCS board, according to the school system’s website.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.