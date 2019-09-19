Horry County helps in pursuit that crossed state lines; 2 in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police were called in to help with a pursuit that crossed state lines on Thursday afternoon.
Horry County police officials said the incident started in Brunswick County, N.C., and then HCPD was called in to assist once the chase crossed into the county.
Horry County police said it started off as a vehicle pursuit and then turned into a foot chase near the Finklea area off Circle Heights Drive.
Officers took two people into custody. Their names have not been released.
Police said it’s unclear if the suspects will face charges in Horry County or if they will be handed over to authorities in Brunswick County.
WMBF News is reaching out to Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to find out why the chase started.
