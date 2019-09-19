Horry County to do mosquito spraying in Juniper Bay area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County is scheduled to conduct mosquito spraying on Friday, weather permitting.
According to information from the county, the spraying is set to take place Sept. 20 in the Juniper Bay area and in the area of highways 905 and 22.
Aerial spraying will be conducted 30 minutes prior to sunset and 30 minutes after sunset, weather permitting.
To help keep the honeybee population safe, beekeepers are urged to contact Horry County Stormwater to identify the location of their colonies. An interactive map will be posted here.
In addition, citizens who need to request spraying in their area can contact the Horry County Road and Drainage hotline at (843) 381-8000.
