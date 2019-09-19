FIRST ALERT: Jerry now a tropical storm, Karen and Lorenzo in the near future?

The center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 64.0 West. Jerry is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. Jerry is forecast to recurve over the western Atlantic during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will continue to pass well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, pass well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, and turn northward over the western Atlantic on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are likely during the next several days.