FIRST ALERT: Jerry now a tropical storm, Karen and Lorenzo in the near future?

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Early Saturday morning, Jerry is now downgraded to a tropical storm, while we are watching the west coast of Africa for next rounds of tropical development.
JERRY
The center of Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 21.4 North, longitude 64.0 West. Jerry is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. Jerry is forecast to recurve over the western Atlantic during the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will continue to pass well north of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico today, pass well east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday, and turn northward over the western Atlantic on Monday. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some fluctuations in strength are likely during the next several days.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS
A tropical wave located about 700 miles east of the Windward Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move quickly westward at about 20 mph during the next few days, and some development is possible while it approaches and moves across the Windward Islands this weekend. Upper-level winds appear less conducive for development once the wave moves into the eastern Caribbean Sea early next week. The chance of development over the next 5 days is 60 percent.
A broad area of low pressure located over the central Caribbean Sea just south of Hispaniola is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms to the east and northeast of its center of circulation. This system is expected to move slowly west- northwestward and significant development is unlikely due to strong upper-level winds. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Greater Antilles during the next few days. The development chance is near 0 percent.
A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa this weekend. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form early next week while the wave moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of formation through the next 5 days is 90 percent.
