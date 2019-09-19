FIRST ALERT: Jerry now a hurricane, Humberto moving away from Bermuda, Imelda drenching Texas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Jerry has now become a hurricane.
HURRICANE JERRY
Hurricane Jerry was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 54.4 West. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A west-northwest motion at a similar forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend. Jerry is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.
HUMBERTO
Hurricane Humberto was located near latitude 36.8 North, longitude 60.0 West. Humberto is moving toward the northeast near 24 mph. A slower north- northeastward motion is expected later today and tonight. A turn toward the east-northeast is expected to commence on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 110 mph with higher gusts. The hurricane is expected to slowly weaken and become a large and powerful ocean storm by tonight.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 405 miles.
Large swells and dangerous surf generated by Humberto will continue along the coast of Bermuda during the next day or two, and these could continue to cause coastal flooding. Swells will continue to affect the northwestern Bahamas and much of the coast of the United States from east-central Florida to the Mid-Atlantic States during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.
IMELDA
The remnants of Imelda continue to drift across east Texas. Flooding rain will continue in parts of south and east Texas through Friday. Some locations south and east of Houston have already seen 20 inches of rain.
The National Hurricane Center is not going to post any more public advisories on Imelda due to the weakening.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS
A tropical wave located about 1000 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible while the system approaches the Windward Islands this weekend or when it moves across the eastern Caribbean Sea early next week. The chance of formation through the weekend is 30 percent.
An elongated area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave is located just south of the Dominican Republic. Although upper-level winds are not conducive for significant development, thunderstorm activity has become more concentrated since yesterday. Some slight development is still possible before the system begins to interact with the high terrain of Hispaniola. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next day or two. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend. The chance of tropical development is only 10 percent.
A tropical wave is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days. Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for at least gradual development thereafter while the system moves westward over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. There is a 20% chance of tropical development through the next 5 days.
