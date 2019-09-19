FIRST ALERT: Jerry now a hurricane, Humberto moving away from Bermuda, Imelda drenching Texas

Hurricane Jerry was located near latitude 16.8 North, longitude 54.4 West. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph. A west-northwest motion at a similar forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday, pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday and east of the southeastern Bahamas on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to strengthen during the next day before some weakening begins this weekend. Jerry is a small hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.