FIRST ALERT: Fall-like weather continues - for now

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Early fall-like weather will gradually be replaced by more late summer heat by next week.
Tonight will once again see clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will return to the upper 50s inland and lower 60s across the Grand Strand.
Friday will see more sunshine and very low humidity with afternoon temperatures ranging from the upper 70s at the beach to the lower 80s across the Pee Dee.
By the weekend, temperatures will gradually start increasing, but low humidity will remain in place. Afternoon temperatures reach the lower to middle 80s on Saturday and middle to upper 80s by Sunday.
Summer-like heat and humidity return in full force by next week as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. In addition, humidity will increase as well helping to put fall temporarily on hold. Despite the increasing humidity, the forecast remains rain-free through the next 7 days.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.