First Alert: Comfortable and cool weather through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We are off to a cool and comfortable start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning. This is some of the coolest air we have seen since May in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. If you don’t have plans today, make sure you find some that involve being outside.
Highs today will remain cool and comfortable. That trend is something we can look forward to for the next several days with lower humidity and no rain chances. Look for the upper 70s in both the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee today with mostly sunny skies.
Any evening plans look to be perfect for tonight as the temperatures remain on the cooler side of things. Once again, Friday morning will feature lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s as we end the work week on a much cooler note. The only difference for Friday? We could see a few locations hit 80° in the Pee Dee. Even then, the humidity will still be non-existent.
The weekend looks to feature slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 80s near the beaches and the mid 80s inland. The humidity will be slightly higher but still make for a nice weekend forecast with no rain chances around.
Next week, it’s a different story as the heat and humidity begin to slowly return. Highs will climb into the upper 80s along the beaches with the lower 90s showing back up for Florence, Darlington and other areas inland.
