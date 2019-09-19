Fallen Florence officers to be honored with ‘Heroes Day’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Council is set to honor two officers who were killed in a mass shooting last year.
According to the county council’s agenda, the county will honor Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Inv. Farrah Turner by proclaiming Oct. 3 “Heroes Day.”
Carraway and Turner were killed in the Oct. 3, 2018, shooting in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood after Fred Hopkins allegedly opened fire on officers. Authorities went to the home to serve a search warrant on Fred’s son, Seth Hopkins, after he reportedly sexually assaulted a minor in the residence.
Carraway died at the scene while Turner died from injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later. Five other officers were also injured.
Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
