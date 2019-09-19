'Damning evidence’: Attorneys discuss Sidney Moorer’s retrial, conviction

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Many questions still remain one day after a jury found a man guilty in a high-profile kidnapping case in Horry County.
A judge sentenced Sidney Moorer to 30 years in prison after he was convicted of kidnapping and conspiracy to kidnap Heather Elvis.
Prosecution said the verdict was a relief but it’s not the end as they’re still receiving tips to help solve the mystery of where Elvis is located.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said the investigations and tips aren’t stopping just because someone else is behind bars.
“We’ve got people looking today, chasing down some of those tips that came in last week,” Richardson said.
During Moorer’s retrial, one of the most significant pieces was the new evidence surrounding surveillance found from outside the Moorer’s home of them cleaning the black Ford F-150.
Moorer’s former defense attorney, Kirk Truslow, called the new surveillance video damning evidence. He said because of that evidence he was not surprised with the jury’s outcome.
“That new evidence, I would say, for the victim’s family and for the defense, it seems problematic not to have had it before," Truslow said. "Because on the flip side it could have possibly resolved all these cases years back.”
Tammy Moorer’s defense attorney, Greg McCollum, said he believes where the retrial was held played a role in the conviction. He remembered when he overheard people talking during Tammy’s trial about how publicized the case had been.
“A woman sitting just near us said, ‘Well everyone’s heard of it, who would not have heard of it?’ So I think that’s indicative of it... I think the venue should have been changed,”McCollum said.
Jarrette Bouchette, Moorer’s defense attorney, said they’re disappointed with the jury’s verdict and plan to appeal various rulings made by the judge.
But for the Elvis family they’re just waiting with hope that one day they’ll find Heather.
