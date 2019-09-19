Big Air Trampoline set to open location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Big Air Trampoline Park is set to open its third South Carolina location in Myrtle Beach.
According to a press release, Big Air Myrtle Beach will be the Orange County-based brand’s 10th signed family entertainment location. It’s scheduled to open in early 2020.
"We are thrilled to introduce our brand of family entertainment to the people of Myrtle Beach," says Kevin Odekirk, president of Big Air. "No other trampoline park does what we do in terms of attractions, food, parties and just plain fun.”
Big Air Myrtle Beach will be over 38,000 square feet in size and will include over 15 attractions, including jumping courts, climbing walls and more, the release stated.
It will be located at 3800 S. Kings Hwy.
According to Big Air’s website, there are locations already in Spartanburg and Greenville.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.