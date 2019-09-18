Whittemore Park Middle School student detained after gun found on campus, according to officials

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A student at Whittemore Park Middle School in Conway has been detained by the school resource officer after a gun was found, according to school officials.
A post on the school’s Facebook page states a fellow student saw the child with the gun while in the bathroom around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday and immediately notified a school staff member.
The student’s belongings were searched and the weapon was reportedly found, school officials said. All students and staff were said to be safe.
Conway police are investigating, according to Horry County Schools spokesperson Lisa Bourcier.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.