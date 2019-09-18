TONIGHT AT 6: The decision to be a medical tourist

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Millions of Americans leave the United States in search of cheaper medical procedures each year.
It's a practice known as medical tourism and it is surrounded by controversy.
Tonight on WMBF News at 6, we follow the journey of a local man who works with all of us at WMBF, as he heads to Mexico for what he calls a life-saving surgery.
Will Smink said he struggled with weight for the majority of his life and even contemplated suicide.
When he decided it was time for a change, he realized he couldn't afford the surgery here in the Grand Strand. So, he took a trip to Tijuana to undergo bariatric surgery.
From the Grand Strand to Mexico and back, WMBF looks at the complicated decision to be a medical tourist.
Part one of this special report on medical tourism airs tonight only on WMBF News at 6 p.m.
