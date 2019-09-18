‘There’s always that small little fear of what if I don’t wake up’: The decision to be a medical tourist

“Weight loss surgery is a common exclusion in health insurance policies – even when it is medically recommended. When a consumer chooses to travel outside of the country to receive health care at a lower cost, the consumer needs to be aware that there is no mandate or law requiring insurance companies to cover complications arising from the surgery once the consumer returns home. Every policy is different, but because of the high likelihood of there being no safety net, I encourage the consumer to read their policy thoroughly and understand the health and financial risks they may be taking on before committing to any type of medical procedure that may be excluded."