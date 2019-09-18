Teen hit by car suffers life-threatening injuries in possible road rage incident

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC) - A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries Wednesday morning after being struck by a car during what police have called a possible road rage incident
The teen was walking his younger sister to the bus stop at the time, according to police. His sister was not injured, police say.
Greenville Police spokesman Donnie Porter said dispatchers got a call about 7 a.m. Wednesday about possible road rage between two cars on Rutherford Road and Wade Hampton Boulevard.
He said the two cars drove to North Pleasantburg near Mallory Street where one of the cars, a PT Cruiser, lost control.
The PT Cruiser went up on a curb and hit the 13-year-old who was walking his 8-year-old sister to the bus stop, according to Porter.
Porter said the teen was thrown into the street. The teen was conscious when taken to the hospital.
The 8-year-old was unharmed.
The driver of the PT Cruiser was taken to the hospital with what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the other vehicle, a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, left the scene and police are searching for the driver.
The collision also damaged power lines, resulting in power outages in the area, police said. Duke Energy was working to restore power but police said the process might be delayed as their traffic reconstruction unit worked to continue their investigation.
Anyone with information about the identity of the driver or the location of the silver sedan was asked to call Greenville Police at 864-271-5333.
