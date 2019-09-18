S.C. man bitten by K-9 during arrest reaches settlement of $230,000, records show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - The Greenville County man bitten on the head by a K-9 during an arrest in April has reached a settlement.
According to the State Fiscal Accountability Authority, Kevin Leroy Scott White received a $230,000 settlement for injuries and damages arising from the arrest.
Six of the charges against White have been dismissed, according to court records.
White was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension, failure to register a motor vehicle, reckless driving, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and resisting arrest following his arrest. Those charges were dismissed in August.
White pleaded guilty to possession of meth and failure to stop for a blue light in connection with charges that were filed in 2017, records show.
Authorities said White had eluded a K-9 deputy the day before his arrest when he was being pulled over for having an improper tag. They said during the investigation it was determined White was wanted out of Florida.
Deputies said as they pulled up to the home where they believed White was, White drove up on a moped, jumped off and ran into a wooded area.
The deputies and K-9 tracked White and eventually found him hiding inside a dishwasher underneath a porch at a nearby mobile home park.
Authorities said when the K-9 bit White on the side, the handler lost his footing which allowed slack in the leash, and the K-9 released his bite on White’s side and bit him on the head.
Investigators said deputies found 1.8 grams of crystal meth inside White's pocket.
Investigators from the Office of Professional Standards reviewed the case. Investigators found the K-9 handler, Deputy Kenneth Sandefur, violated the excessive use of force and violated the rules and regulations 20.10 knowledge of laws and regulation, according to Lt. Ryan Flood.
Flood said Sandefur was removed from the K-9 division and suspended for 40 hours.
