Police chief: One person shot in Red Springs community

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Red Springs community of Robeson County.
Police Chief Ronnie Patterson said his officers were called to East 8th Avenue, where one person was shot. The person’s condition has not been released at this time.
Patterson said no one is in custody at this time.
He also said that the motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.
Patterson said he will release more details as they become available during the investigation.
