Jury finds Sidney Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis, sentenced to 30 years

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County jury has found Sidney Moorer guilty of the 2013 kidnapping of Heather Elvis. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The jury came back with a guilty verdict today, convicting Moorer of kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The verdict came seven days after testimony began.
Jury members began their deliberations around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday and announced they had a verdict around 3:45 p.m.
Before sentencing, Heather Elvis’ parents and sister addressed Judge Markley Dennis, offering emotional pleas regarding a proper sentence for Moorer.
“I hope you can find some peace in your life,” Judge Markley Dennis said to Terry Elvis, Heather Elvis’ father, as he addressed the court following the verdict.
Before the sentence was read, Moorer said there is nothing that he can give to the Elvis family.
I know, I know they suffer. There’s nothing I can give them, I’m sorry but I can’t,” he said.
Dennis sentenced Moorer to 30 years on the kidnapping charge and 30 years on the conspiracy charge. They will run concurrently for a total of 30 years.
Moorer is currently serving a 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice charges for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance. Dennis said he will leave it up to the Department of Corrections as to whether or not the organization will factor in time already served.
This was the second time Moorer was tried in Elvis’ disappearance. He previously went to trial for kidnapping in 2016, which ended with a hung jury.
Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, was found guilty of kidnapping Elvis in October 2018 and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
