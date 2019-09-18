Grand Strand movie theaters struggle to stay open

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - For decades, going to the movie theater has always been a family fun form of entertainment, but with an increase in streaming services, some theaters have been forced to shut their doors.
Duane Farmer, the general manager of Grand 14 at the Market Common, has been working in the movie theater business for 20 years and runs the daily operations at the theater.
He said in recent years keeping up with the technology has put some of the smaller theaters in a financial bind.
“Everything is digital and crystal clear so we’ve had to get better projectors, and new lenses going from 2K to 4K to 6K now they’re offering 8K projectors,” said Farmer.
Over the last decade, he said attendance at the theater has risen, plateaued, but never has taken a dramatic plunge.
He credits quality of service that keeps people coming back to his theater and a boost in better movies in recent years.
“The amount of people has not slowed down at all, we treat our customers the best we can possibly treat them customer service is always been our main goal here,” said Farmer.
As streaming services continue to reshape the way consumers watch television and movies, Farmer doesn’t believe they’re the issue.
A 2018 Earnst & Young survey backs up Farmers option, showing those who stream content are often the ones going to see movies at the theaters.
“I just watched a movie on Netflix last night, but there’s distractions at home where as once you’re in the theater you’re there to watch that movie,” said moviegoer Jim Sillery.
As larger corporations buy out smaller theaters, some aren’t worth the money to update.
“It was either spend the money to catch up or let it go,” said Farmer.
Most believe both streaming services and movie theaters will continue to coexist for years to come, however one issue theaters are still monitoring is illegal piracy.
“The streaming we’re honestly not worried about, it’s the piracy that’s bad,” said Farmer.
While a number of theaters have been forced to close their doors, Farmer believes with better movies hitting the theaters, the industry will survive.
“You can get the bag of popcorn that says movie theater butter flavor, but you’ll never get the experience of wall to wall screens, floor to ceiling unless you build a theater in your own home,” said Farmer.
Farmer believes some movie theaters that have been shut down in our area could reopen under the right management.
