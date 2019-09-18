Report: Former MBPD officer stripped of certification after lying about sexual relations with woman

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Myrtle Beach police officer can never receive a law enforcement certification in the state of South Carolina after lying about sexual interactions he had with a woman he met at Broadway at the Beach.
That is according to a report filed by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Training Council following a meeting on Aug. 19.
On that date, the council took up the case of Matthew Graham, who was accused of lying to his supervisors while under internal investigation and resigned “in lieu of termination,” according to the report.
In April 2017, Graham offered a woman a “courtesy ride” to her home after she had been drinking at Broadway at the Beach. The officer was accused of having sexual relations with her after arriving at her house, the report stated.
The woman filed a complaint with the Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 9, 2018, saying she didn’t want the sexual relations to occur and “she had been taken advantage of by Graham,” according to the training council’s report.
On Sept. 26, 2018, Graham denied having sexual relations with the woman at any time during an interview with his supervisors.
More than a week later, on Oct. 4, he admitted to having sexual relations while he and the woman were together at her home a second time, days after he gave her a ride, the report stated.
Following the woman’s complaint, a criminal investigation was conducted by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the findings of which were provided to the solicitor’s officer for review, according to the training council.
The report stated the solicitor’s officer elected not to pursue criminal charges against Graham. However, the MBPD’s allegations against the former officer were that he “willfully made false, misleading, incomplete, deceitful, or incorrect statements to his superiors regarding the circumstances attendant to his involvement with a citizen to whom he had provided a courtesy ride in April 2017.”
According to the training council’s report, the misconduct allegations against Graham were proven by “substantial evidence.” It was ordered that be “permanently ineligible for a law enforcement certification in South Carolina.”
