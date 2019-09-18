FIRST ALERT: Humberto blasts Bermuda, Imelda weakens, Jerry getting stronger

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The tropics remain very active with three named storms plus several other areas of potential development.
TROPICAL STORM JERRY
Tropical Storm Jerry was located near latitude 15.0 North, longitude 50.5 West. Jerry is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph. A west-northwest motion at a slightly faster forward speed is expected over the next few days. On the forecast track, the center of Jerry will be near or north of the northern Leeward Islands Friday and pass north of Puerto Rico on Saturday. Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 60 mph with higher gusts. Jerry is forecast to become a hurricane on Thursday, with little change in strength anticipated on Friday or Saturday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for St. Maarten, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy in the Windward Islands.
Jerry is forecast to start to turn north and northeast by the end of the weekend and early next week and does not look to pose a threat to the US at this point.
HUMBERTO
Hurricane Humberto was located by satellite and Bermuda weather radar data near latitude 33.0 North, longitude 66.3 West. Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 20 mph. This general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward to north-northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the core of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda later tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday while it passes close to Bermuda. A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday.
Humberto is a expected to remain a large hurricane. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles. An amateur radio operator at Ports Island near the southern end of Bermuda reported a sustained wind of 75 mph and a gust to 104 mph this afternoon. An amateur radio operator in Somerset Village recently reported a sustained wind of 70 mph and a gust to 89 mph.
IMELDA
Tropical Depression Imelda was located near Houston, Texas. The depression is moving toward the north near 5 mph and this motion is expected to continue through tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 30 mph with higher gusts. Imelda is expected to produce the very heavy rainfall amounts through Friday. Across the Upper Texas Coast into eastern Texas, including the Houston and Galveston areas an additional 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible. Isolated storm totals of 20 to 25 inches are possible. These rainfall totals may produce significant to life threatening flash floods.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS
A tropical wave located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized cloudiness and showers. Some development of this system is possible while the system approaches the Windward Islands this weekend or when it moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea early next week. The chance of formation 5 days is 30 percent.
A large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the south-southeast of the Dominican Republic is associated with a tropical wave. While upper-level winds are not forecast to be conducive for significant development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of the Dominican Republic and Haiti during the next couple of days. The disturbance is forecast to move slowly northwestward through the weekend. The chance of formation through the next 5 days is only 10%.
