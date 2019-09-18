FIRST ALERT: Humberto blasts Bermuda, Imelda weakens, Jerry getting stronger

Hurricane Humberto was located by satellite and Bermuda weather radar data near latitude 33.0 North, longitude 66.3 West. Humberto is moving toward the east-northeast near 20 mph. This general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through early Thursday, followed by a northeastward to north-northeastward motion through Friday. On the forecast track, the core of Humberto is expected to pass just to the northwest and north of Bermuda later tonight. Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Humberto is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or so, but Humberto should remain a powerful hurricane through early Thursday while it passes close to Bermuda. A steady weakening trend should begin later on Thursday.