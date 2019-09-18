First Alert: Changes arrive today, even cooler to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front is moving through the area today, bringing the first real taste of fall through the end of the week. As you head out the door, you will notice the temperatures already on the cooler side with temperatures in the upper 60s. That cold front will move through our area today, keeping the high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s today.
Even cooler weather will settle in for Wednesday night through Friday. Overnight temperatures will drop into the lower 60s along the beaches Wednesday night through Friday night. Inland locations will see lows drop down into the upper 50s. Enjoy those cooler mornings.
Daytime highs on Thursday and Friday will stay in the mid 70s to lower 80s depending on your location. The humidity and rain chances will be non-existent in our forecast for the end of the week. If you are looking for plans, please get outdoors. You will not regret it with the upcoming weather.
The weekend forecast will feature slightly warmer temperatures with readings in the lower 80s in the Grand Strand. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s for the inland locations on Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will slowly return as we head into the end of the weekend and into next week.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.