Federal judge sentences Myrtle Beach man to nearly 5 years in prison on gun charge

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A 23-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to nearly five years in federal prison on a gun charge.
Jadarius McCray of Myrtle Beach pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
An officer responded to a 911 call back on April 22, 2018 about a man with a gun.
The caller said that the man, identified as McCray, approached him and asked for money because McCray thought the caller owed him. The caller told police that he didn’t know McCray and didn’t owe him any money.
Evidence presented in court showed that McCray pointed a firearm at the caller and threatened him. When a group of women passed by the scene, McCray ran away.
An officer located McCray nearby and detained him.
The judge sentenced McCray to 57 months in federal prison, which will be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision.
There is no parole in the federal system.
