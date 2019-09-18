Families still want justice one year after mental health patients drowned in HCSO van

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Wednesday marks one year since two mental health patients drowned in the back of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office jail transport van, and the families of the victims are still searching for justice.
Nicolette Green and Wendy Newton passed away after officials say ex-deputy Stephen Flood drove around a flood barrier and into flood waters. Ex-deputy Joshua Bishop was in the van as well, and officials said he didn’t do anything to stop Flood from driving into the water.
The ex-deputies are facing criminal charges. Flood faces two counts of reckless homicide and two counts of involuntary manslaughter, while Bishop is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Both ex-deputies, who were fired from the HCSO in October 2018, posted bail shortly after being booked into the Marion County Detention Center back in January.
Green’s family is still suffering from her passing.
“I’m as devastated today as I was then,” Linda Green, Nicolette’s mother, said. “I’m heartbroken. Nothing has changed.”
The Green family recently went through yet another death in the family. Nicolette’s father, Dr. Don Green, passed away Friday, just five days before the one year mark of his daughter’s death.
Relatives said Don Green was never the same after his daughter died.
“It broke him,” Donnela Green-Johnson, Nicolette’s sister, said. “He survived Vietnam. He survived lots of things, but knowing how Nikki passed - the horror of it - he couldn’t take. He literally died of a broken heart.”
The family buried Don Green right next to Nicolette one year to the day after she passed away at 4 p.m., which was the time 911 calls first started coming in.
Now, the Green family said they’re frustrated because of the lack of change in the law over the last 365 days.
S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson filed a bill in the state Senate at the beginning of 2019 to reform mental health transportation. It passed in the senate in April, but it’s still sitting in the House right now.
The family is also still waiting for the criminal trials for Flood and Bishop.
“The two ex-deputies are out enjoying their lives, moving on, and we’re stuck picking up pieces still,” Green-Johnson said.
Wendy Newton’s family filed a lawsuit against the deputies and other HCSO employees. Those defendants responded to the lawsuit this week. They asked to dismiss the claims against them.
