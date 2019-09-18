Deputies seek to identify person of interest in burglary case

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a burglary investigation.
According to a news release from the FCSO, deputies were called to a home on West Court in the Brandon Woods subdivision around Sept. 16 for a burglary call. Deputies said no one was home at the time of the break-in.
Investigators obtained video surveillance of a person of interest walking past the home around the time of the break-in.
If you have any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the person or the vehicle shown in the video, contact FCSO investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the FCSO free app for I-Phone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.