Deputies arrest 2 in connection to robbery at Lumberton grocery store

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Two men face charges after deputies said they robbed another man at a Lumberton grocery store.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were called just before 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 6000 block of Highway 211 East.
The victim told deputies that he was assaulted and robbed while at Allenton Grocery. He said that the suspects took a cellphone and $250 in cash.
Deputies arrested 22-year-old Justin Henke and 24-year-old Sebastian Lowery in the case. The two are charged with common law robbery and simple assault and battery.
The suspects are currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $5,000 secured bond.
