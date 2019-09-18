WATCH LIVE: Defense to continue presenting its case in Sidney Moorer kidnapping trial

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Sidney Moorer's trial is set to resume at 10 a.m. after the jury was dismissed early Monday afternoon.
The defense is making its case now that the prosecution rested on Monday.
Moorer's charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection to the disappearance of Heather Elvis.
His wife, Tammy Moorer, is serving a prison sentence and being convicted on both of those charges in October 2018.
Sidney Moorer was tried once before in 2016, but that case ended with a hung jury. It’s not known if he will testify in his own defense.
For more on the trial, click here.
WATCH THE TRIAL LIVE HERE:
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.