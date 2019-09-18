Deal Diva: Streaming NFL games without cable

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people are cutting the cord these days in an effort to get rid of high-priced cable.
Previously, cable and/or satellite was the only way to get access to NFL games, but things have changed. There are now more options than ever for you to catch your favorite team in action.
Many of the services give you access to a decent number of games for as low as $25 a month.
Amazon Prime will stream about 11 Thursday night NFL games that are broadcast by Fox. The first game is available for Prime members on Sept. 26.
Consumer Reports say the games will also be available free on Amazon’s Twitch streaming video platform.
FuboTV is a streaming service that has made a lot changes. It offers games on all prime networks and in many markets, plus the NFL Network. It runs $55 per month.
For an extra charge, you can add NFL RedZone, but here’s the drawback. Consumer Reports says there’s no ESPN, so don’t expect to catch Monday Night Football.
FuboTV works with devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Roku.
For more information on cable-replacement streaming services available, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.