U-Haul driver killed in crash on I-95 in Sumter County identified

The driver of the U-Haul died at the scene of the crash, the coroner's office said. (Source: MGN)
By Laurel Mallory | September 16, 2019 at 11:56 AM EDT - Updated September 17 at 6:28 AM

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Early Monday morning, the driver of a U-Haul died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sumter County, the coroner’s office confirmed.

It happened around 4:50 a.m. on I-95 South just past Exit 135 for Sumter, near the Sumter/Clarendon County line.

Joshua Oakley, 39, of Florence, was identified as the driver of the U-Haul by the Sumter County coroner. He died at the scene.

Officials did not say how the crash happened, but did say the U-Haul was the only vehicle involved.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, along with the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.

