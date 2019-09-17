U-Haul driver killed in crash on I-95 in Sumter County identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Early Monday morning, the driver of a U-Haul died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Sumter County, the coroner’s office confirmed.
It happened around 4:50 a.m. on I-95 South just past Exit 135 for Sumter, near the Sumter/Clarendon County line.
Joshua Oakley, 39, of Florence, was identified as the driver of the U-Haul by the Sumter County coroner. He died at the scene.
Officials did not say how the crash happened, but did say the U-Haul was the only vehicle involved.
South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, along with the Sumter County Coroner’s Office.
