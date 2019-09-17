Two injured in two-car crash on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Murrells Inlet crews were called out to a two-car crash Tuesday morning that injured two people.
According to a post on the Murrell Inlet Garden City Fire District’s Facebook page, the collision happened shortly after 11 a.m. at U.S. 17 Business and Macklen Avenue.
One person was taken to Grand Strand Trauma Center as a level-two trauma, while another was taken to Waccamaw Hospital, according to fire officials.
On Monday night, MIGC crews were busy responding to another serious crash involving two cars that had lanes blocked on the U.S. 17 Bypass for a number of hours.
In that rollover crash, three people were trapped in an overturned vehicle. Multiple units assisted in responding to that crash.
