Suspect in Lancaster teen’s shooting death caught in Alabama

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A 17-year-old suspect in the death of a Lancaster teen was taken into custody in Alabama Tuesday morning.
The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jaquavious Quandarius Neeley of Rock Hill, was shot at a home off Carmel Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say they believe 17-year-old Jarod Keshun McNeil, also from Rock Hill, was driven to the home, got out of the passenger seat with a long and gun and shot Neely, who was on the front porch of the home.
McNeil then got back into the black Nissan Altima and was driven away from the scene. That Nissan was found a short time later and examined by investigators.
Warrants were obtained for McNeil for murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Officials warned he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Lancaster County deputies say McNeil will appear before a judge. There’s no word on when he’ll return to South Carolina to face charges.
