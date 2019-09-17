Suspect in Lancaster teen’s shooting death caught in Alabama

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jaquavious Quandarius Neeley of Rock Hill, was shot at a home off Carmel Road just after 3 p.m. Sunday. Deputies say they believe 17-year-old Jarod Keshun McNeil, also from Rock Hill, was driven to the home, got out of the passenger seat with a long and gun and shot Neely, who was on the front porch of the home.