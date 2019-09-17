Surveillance cameras catch man stealing trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant

Surveillance cameras catch man stealing trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant
Deputies are searching for a man who stole a trailer from Admiral's Flagship Restaurant in Murrells Inlet. (Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | September 16, 2019 at 9:58 PM EDT - Updated September 16 at 9:58 PM

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for help identifying a man seen stealing a trailer from a Murrells Inlet restaurant.

Surveillance cameras at the Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant on Highway 17 Business caught the theft that happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.

The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer by Homesteader.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.

