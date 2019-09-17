Surveillance cameras catch man stealing trailer from Murrells Inlet restaurant

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Georgetown County deputies are asking for help identifying a man seen stealing a trailer from a Murrells Inlet restaurant.
Surveillance cameras at the Admiral’s Flagship Restaurant on Highway 17 Business caught the theft that happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday.
The trailer is a black 6-by-12 Patriot enclosed trailer by Homesteader.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.