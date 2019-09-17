SURF’S UP: North Myrtle Beach looks into expanding surf zones

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Surfers in North Myrtle Beach may soon have more places to ride the waves.
The Myrtle Beach City Council passed the first reading of an ordinance that would add additional surfing zones along the beach.
There are currently five surf zones that allow surfing between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. during May 15 to September 15.
But some say that the surfing zones are crowded with beachgoers which creates a public safety issue.
The proposed additional surfing zones are:
- Begin at Hog Inlet and end at 5th Avenue North with the exception of 300 feet on the north side and south side of the Cherry Grove Pier.
- Begin at 6th Avenue South and enda t 27th Avenue South.
- Begin at the town of Atlantic Beach southern limit and end at the 46th Avenue South.
The additional areas are places where there aren’t as many beachgoers.
The ordinance must pass a second reading before it’s put into place.
