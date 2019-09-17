Solar power company makes $8.75 million investment in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Renewable Energy Corporation announced the development of Cardinal Solar LLC on Tuesday, a new solar power operation in Marion County.
According to a news release from the office of Gov. Henry McMaster, the project is expected to bring $8.75 million in new capital investment.
Located at 261 Curtis Floyd Road, Cardinal Solar LLC produces renewable solar energy from photovoltaic panels currently sized at seven megawatts of alternating current.
"The future of solar power in South Carolina continues to shine bright, and we’re thrilled that NARENCO is investing in our growing portfolio of renewable energy,” McMaster said.
Operations are expected to be online in the fourth quarter of 2020. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.